Sat Mar 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2021

TikToker slams Madonna for using her picture for promotion

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 26, 2021

Social media users are criticizing Madonna after the singing sensation was accused of using photo editing software to edit her head onto another woman's body.

Talking to Buzzfeed, a TikToker said that the singing sensation Photoshopped her head onto her body without seeking her permission.

Daily Star reported that the singer might have edited the photo to promote her comeback album "Rebel Heart" in 2015.

Sharing the picture on social media, Madonna had written, “I look Kewl…… #rebelheart [sic],” with a red heart emoji.

TikToker Amelia Goldie said she tried to approach the singer via Instagram but received no response.

"I’d definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!" she said.

