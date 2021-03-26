Prince Harry begins new career after saying goodbye to royal life

Prince Harry has started his new career as a chief impact officer at a mental health start-up after leaving royal life for good.

The Duke of Sussex's new job suggests that he has finally started his new career and will never return as working members of royal family.

The father-of-one will reportedly be working from his plush Californian mansion amid ongoing health crisis, but unlike many of us he will have the comforts of a 14,500 square-feet palace.



The stylishly luxurious and expensive Montecito home boasts nine beds, 16 bathrooms, a library, cinema and a swimming pool.



Meghan Markle's sweetheart has been appointed chief impact officer at BetterUp, a firm that focuses on coaching people on their mental health to help people's performance.

Harry has confined himself to his house as he will initially be a home worker, it has become the norm for many .

Harry's new boss, who refused to reveal Duke's salary, said the prince will not have an office at its HQ in San Francisco but will come in to the office when restrictions are lifted.