Mahira Khan looks ravishing in latest picture

Pakistan's favorite superstar Mahira Khan on Thursday treated her fans with a new picture on Instagram.
The actress looked gorgeous in her latest picture for Instagram post which she captioned "I’ve realised - I’m not a rebel. Just a romantic."
Thousands of people liked her photo and hundreds others admired the "Raees" star in the comments section.