Fri Mar 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 25, 2021

Mahira Khan looks ravishing in latest picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 25, 2021

Pakistan's favorite superstar Mahira Khan on  Thursday treated her fans with  a new picture on Instagram.

The actress looked  gorgeous in her latest picture for  Instagram post  which she captioned "I’ve realised - I’m not a rebel. Just a romantic."

Thousands of people liked her photo and  hundreds others  admired the "Raees" star in  the comments section.



