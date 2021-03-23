close
Tue Mar 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2021

Anna Faris says she had competitiveness issues with Chris Pratt

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 23, 2021

Anna Faris says she had competitiveness issues with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris detailed what went into her divorce with Chris Pratt. In a While talking to Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress shed light on her previous two marriages.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told Paltrow. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," Faris added. "And I hope I've grown from that."

Faris and Pratt announced they are getting divorced in a statement shared together after eight years of marriage.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

The former partners share a son named Jack. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment