Anna Faris says she had competitiveness issues with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris detailed what went into her divorce with Chris Pratt. In a While talking to Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress shed light on her previous two marriages.
"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told Paltrow. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."
"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," Faris added. "And I hope I've grown from that."
Faris and Pratt announced they are getting divorced in a statement shared together after eight years of marriage.
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."
The former partners share a son named Jack.