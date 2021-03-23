‘Bridgerton’ actor Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson spark romance rumours

American comedian Pete Davidson and actor Phoebe Dynevor are reportedly dating, if the latest reports are to be believed.

According to the hearsay, the Bridgerton actor and the Saturday Night Live star have been spending some quality time together in New York City and England.

Davidson was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester recently clicking selfies with fans where Dynevor resides.

The actor too has been papped around Big Apple as she shared photos on her social media, and wrote: “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.”

Daily Mail reported that the two are reportedly growing closer.

Earlier, Davidson had ended his high-profile relationship with model Kaia Gerber almost a year ago in January 2020.