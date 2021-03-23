The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s first episode triggers questions: Fans enraged to see new Captain America

First episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which debuted Friday on Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ streaming service, led to a wide range of discussion as fans were enraged to see a new Captain America.

Soon after the first episode aired, 'Not My Cap' started trending on Twitter. The audience apparently rejected the new Captain America and began sharing memes with a hashtag that says, #NotMyCap.



The new Cap in the limelight is military man John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, who is Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's son.

Wyatt was already mentally prepared for the backlash as he said. "People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it. Hopefully they don't hate me too much."

The 34-year-old actor honestly confessed in a recent interview: " [But] it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

He was all praises for Chris Evans' phenomenal decade-long portrayal as Captain America, who he says did have an "unreal, unbelievable job."

The new series stars Anthony Mackie as The Falcon and his alter-ego Sam Wilson. Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier. The pair were last seen coming back from oblivion in the movie Endgame.



Both Mackie and Stan developed backstories for their characters, who had largely supporting roles in the Marvel films, and worked with writers to help create the series.



Marvel Studios’ latest six-episode series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, promises to give fans what life is like in the superheroes’ universe following the spectacle of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.