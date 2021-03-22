Matthew McConaughey opens up about future political prospects

American star Matthew McConaughey's plans to switch towards politics are no news for the world but it looks like the actor is serious about his dreams of holding a political office.



In an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, the Interstellar actor said holding political office as the governor of Texas would be an “honorable” thing to do.



"Well, it’s come up a lot lately. And I’m gonna say to you now the same thing I’ve been saying, which is true. It’s not a dodge. And when I say it’s something I’m giving consideration, absolutely," he said on The Tonight Show chatting with Fallon.

"What an honorable thing to even be able to consider. But that’s no further than that right now, sir,” he said.

Apart from that, he also spoke about how he and his family had to suffer during the snowstorms that recently hit Texas.

"Look, we’re doing good. We had, you know, a couple pipes break. We’ve had to pull up some drywall in the house. Lost power. Just got off having to boil water four days ago,” he said.

"But the problem in Texas is there’s tens of thousands that aren’t as good a shape as we are right now. There’s a lot of people that are out of home,” the actor said.