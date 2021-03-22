Brad Pitt threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein to protect Gwyneth Paltrow

American actors Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were once the power couple of Hollywood.



While the two may have parted ways since a long time now, one incident that became the highlight of their relationship was when the Fight Club hunk stood up for his then-ladylove to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Iron Man actor had recalled the incident in 2018 on The Howard Stern Show saying Pitt had threatened to kill the now-convicted rapist back then after he had sexually abused her.

“If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you," she recalled.

“It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically. It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet. He’s the best," she went on to say.

Speaking about standing up for her in his interview with Christiane Amanpour in 2019, Pitt had said: "At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground and that’s how we confronted things.”

“I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further, because Paltrow was going to do two (more) films (with Weinstein). I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women’s dynamics is being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that’s an important story to tell,” he added.