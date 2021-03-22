close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
Johnny Depp puts Amber Heard on blast: ‘Wouldn’t touch her with a hazmat suit’

Johnny Depp puts Amber Heard on blast: ‘Wouldn’t touch her with a hazmat suit’

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp recently detailed his honest thoughts about Amber Heard as well as his utter disgust.

Depp’s thoughts regarding Heard’s recent win in the defamation was revealed a leaked colorful and emotional text exchange.

It detailed Depp’s disgust towards the Aquaman star and contained an admission that still has social media users reeling.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also pointed out that Heard ‘lied’ about donating her divorce settlement to charity because “No Way she’ll give a dime to anyone!!!”

According to Meaww the text reads, “No Way she’ll give a dime to anyone!!! Thank [expletive] she’s gone!!! Makes me sick to think of how hard I tried to make it work... Now... Honestly, I wouldn’t touch that [expletive] with a Hazmat suit on!!! What scum. I [expletive] hate her!!!”

