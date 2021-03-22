Kate Middleton all set to be next Princess of Wales after Princess Diana

After Princess Diana, her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is gearing up to take over the title of Princess of Wales.



After Prince William goes from the second in line to the throne to being the heir apparent, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take over the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

This will happen when Prince Charles, who has been the next in line since the past 69 years, will inherit the crown from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarchy has seen 26 princes of Wales in its history with the Duke of Cornwall holding the title for the longest time.

However, after he takes over the throne, William and Kate’s titles and roles will also shift.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig spoke to Town and Country magazine and said: “Camilla was not popular or well-liked, [though] this has changed a lot since the marriage as Camilla has taken on a lot of patronages and Charles is a lot happier.”

“Still, [there was] a lot of tension and anger among a certain element of the population—so it was decided that Camilla would be styled as the Duchess of Cornwall, even though, of course, she is the Princess of Wales,” Koenig said.

Royal correspondent for People’s NOW Imogen Lloyd-Webber said: “Camilla is actually Princess of Wales but, because of Diana, she opted to be the Duchess of Cornwall. At some moment, William is going to become Prince of Wales. At that moment there’s the question, ‘is Kate going to choose to be called Princess of Wales’?”