Priyanka Chopra's ex-boyfriend Harman Baweja gets married to Sasha Ramchandani

Priyanka Chopra's ex-boyfriend Harman Baweja tied the knot with health and wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in traditional Sikh ceremony on Sunday.

The Love story 2050 actor wedding took place in Kolkata, which was attended by relatives and close friends of the couple.



Harman started his Bollywood career with sci-fi film Love Story 2050, in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra. Sparks reportedly flew between the two stars on the sets of the same movie.

Next year, Baweja, the son of director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, featured in Victory and What's Your Raashee?, his second film with Priyanka Chopra.



At their wedding, Sasha was looking stunning in a red and peach lehenga while Harman complimented her in a pastel pink sherwani. Actors Aamir Ali and Ashish Chowdhry also attended the wedding.

Harman's close friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of the wedding ceremony on Instagram.



She wrote: "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys. "

The actress also shared another video of husband Raj Kundra dancing at his best friend Harman's sangeet ceremony. Shilpa wrote:

Harman Baweja also attended the marriage of his ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in the Maharashtra capital.