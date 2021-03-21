Prince William ‘missing’ Prince Harry and hoping ties will heal soon

Prince William and Prince Harry’s ties are known to have turned sour following Megxit and the recent claims made by the latter with his Meghan Markle in an explosive interview.

However, if reports are to be believed, the Duke of Cambridge is feeling the absence of his younger brother.

An aide told UK’s Sunday Times: “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother.”

“They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it for ever,” said the anonymous aide.

A friend of William told the outlet that after the Duke of Sussex’s exit, the second in line to the throne “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy.”

“It’s still raw,” chimed in another friend, adding: “He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”