Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez-starrer tops most-watched movie on Netflix in March

Underrated crime thriller "Parker" featuring Hollywood's action star Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez topped Netflix's Top-10 most-watched movies during the current month.



Released in 2013, the revenge movie was Taylor Hackford adaptation of the Richard Stark crime thriller series. The thriller revolves around Parker played by Jason. Parker is a professional thief specializing in big robberies.

The story takes a turn when his crime gang betrays and ditches him considering him dead. Filled with revenge, he teams up with an unlikely ally played by Jennifer Lopez. He gets her into the game to hijack the gang’s next big robbery.

Apart from Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez, the star cast includes Michael Chiklis, Bobby Cannavale and Nick Nolte. The film was directed by Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford.

The Jason Statham movie entered the charts in the #7 position on March 4, 2021. The very next day, it jumped to the fifth-place spot. It slid upward to the second place the next day and then sat atop the first spot the following day on March 11.

The month of March has so far witnessed five movies that perched on the #1 position on Netflix’s Top 10 charts. Apart from Parker, the other movies are Bigfoot Family, Moxie, Sentinelle and Training Day.

Parker is the 20th different movie to hold the #1 spot during the year 2021. This is the second movie of Jason Statham in 2021 that reached the #1 spot. The first one was Homefront, which topped the Netflix chart from January 22 to 25 this year.