Kourtney Kardashian has pleasant outing with new beau Travis Barker

Television reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed each other's company during a night out in Malibu with the Poosh founder wearing a suggestive T-shirt.

The 41-year-old the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went to a romantic dinner along with her 45-year-old boyfriend at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.



Kourtney Kardashian rocked a long, black peacoat and a white T-shirt with an array of NSFW phrases written on it along with a pair of black pants that featured see-through mesh material just above her knee.

Dressed casually, Barker donned a white graphic tee under a brown bomber jacket along with a pair of black skinny jeans and a matching black beanie, as well as a set of black and white sneakers.

The lovebirds started dating in January after years of friendship. They also had spent times with each other's families. A Kourtney Kardashian source said her children like him.

Sharing a photo of both of them holding each other’s hands on social media last month, Kourtney Kardashian announced the official status of their romantic relationship. Travis Barker also shared the same image oh his Instagram Story.

Both the lovebirds have three children each from their former spouses. Kardashian shares three kids with Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. And, Travis Barker also has three children from his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Atiana, 21, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.