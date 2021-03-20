Lizzo on the lookout for ‘Dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon tour

Hollywood singer Lizzo recently announced her decision to find ‘full-figured’ and ‘dynamic’ dancers on her Amazon series tour.

According to People magazine the casting call for the unscripted series read, "Here's your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that [expletive]."

For those unversed, Lizzo signed on for this TV series last year and this venture is said to be her first official move into television.