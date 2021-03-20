close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Lizzo on the lookout for ‘Dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon tour

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021
Lizzo on the lookout for ‘Dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon tour

Hollywood singer Lizzo recently announced her decision to find ‘full-figured’ and ‘dynamic’ dancers on her Amazon series tour.

According to People magazine the casting call for the unscripted series read, "Here's your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that [expletive]."

For those unversed, Lizzo signed on for this TV series last year and this venture is said to be her first official move into television. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment