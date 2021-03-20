Priyanka Chopra gives never-shared-before details about marriage with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra said she doubted Nick Jonas's intentions when he slid into her DMs

Priyanka Chopra detailed hidden aspects of her relationship with Nick Jonas in her upcoming tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



In the new promo of the chat, Pee Cee said she doubted Nick's intentions when he slid into her DMs.

Pee Cee said, “I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him."



"He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together," she added.