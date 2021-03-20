Rupert Grint shares his experience working with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Celebrated star Rupert Grint has opened up about his past performance as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise and whether or not he has thought about reprising the role.

The Servant star sat down for an interview with Esquire where he revealed that the only way he would agree to get back in front of the camera for the role is if his costars join him.

"I think going back now would be—I can't really imagine it. But, I mean, never say never. It would only be if everyone else wants to do the same. But yeah, no—I think just leave it,” he said.

Grint also revealed what it was like filming the eight Harry Potter films with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

"It was a very unique experience that we all went through. And no one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think,” he said.