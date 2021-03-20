close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
March 20, 2021

Selcan Hatun from 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' is pregnant with her first child

Sat, Mar 20, 2021
Selcan Hatun from ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ is pregnant with her first child

Turkish actress Didem Balcin Aydin, who essays the role of Selcan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, is pregnant with her first child.

Didem Balcin turned to Instagram and shared a collage of her dazzling photos where she cradles her baby bump.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with lovely messages and heart emotions.

In her previous post, she had also shared her adorable photo and confirmed she is expecting her first baby.

Posting her picture, Didem Balcin had said “The baby is cool, but the mother is not so much.”

Commenting on the post, Neslisah Alkoclar, wife of Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, dropped a simple comment “Mother”

Didem Balçın got married with Can Aydın in May 2020 two months after the couple was engaged.

