Priyanka Chopra opens up about her connection to Islam

Priyanka Chopra got candid about her religious views and how she was brought up in a secular environment

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra spoke to Oprah Winfrey after the bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview that sent shock waves around the world.

The Quantico actor got candid about her religious views and how she was brought up in a secular environment due to the many religions that surrounded her in India.

When asked about the ‘spiritual energy’ in India, Chopra explained: "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well.”

“I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it,” she said.

She went on to say that her late father made sure that she grew up with an acceptance for all religions: "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”