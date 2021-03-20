Prince Harry pens tribute for Princess Diana in new children’s book

Prince Harry is helping kids who lost a parent during the COVID-19 pandemic cope with the loss by sharing his own experience of losing his mother.



The Duke of Sussex has penned down a foreword for a special children’s book titled Hospital by the Hill where he paid tribute to his late mother Princess Diana.

“If you are reading this book, it’s because you’ve lost your parent or a loved one, and while I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” said Harry who lost Diana at the age of 12.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support,” he continued.

“We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true,” he added.