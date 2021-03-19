Kate Middleton to sideline Queen's 'never complain' approach after Meghan Markle interview?

Kate Middleton may be willing to break royal protocol after Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex said that Kate reduced her to tears when they had an argument over the bridesmaids wearing tights on her wedding.

A palace source told New Idea that Kate was livid when finding out about the feud as well as the accusation that the royal family is racist.

"She was dragged into this within 10 minutes of Meghan's interview and hasn’t been able to fight back," the source said.

"She usually adopts the Queen's 'never complain, never explain' approach, but this has gone too far.

"They refuse to say who it was, which in some ways is worse because there's a lot of speculation that it was Prince William.

"They aren't quite on board with it, as they don’t want to turn this into a war of words any more than it already is, but for Kate, this is personal."