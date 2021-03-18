Mahira Khan is a sight for sore eyes in latest video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mahira Khan on Wednesday left her fans swooning over her as the actress shared a brand new picture and a video on her Instagram account.
Mahira looked breathtakingly beautiful in her latest Insta post which contained a picture from her upcoming project.
Thousands of people liked Mahira Khan's new Instagram post within a few minutes after it was shared and hundreds others praised her new look in the comment section.