close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Here's what Eminem thinks of Grammys

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Eminem fans on Monday shared lyrics of his song "The Real Slim Shady" in which he took shots at  Grammys.

Beyonce made Grammys history Sunday by becoming the winningest woman ever at the music industry´s top awards gala, and its most decorated singer, with 28 career wins.

The Grammy Award is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognize achievement in the music industry.

Eminem  fans used the lyrics of  the hit song  to dismiss the importance of the award.

The lyrics being circulated by Em's fans read, "Will Smith don't gotta cuss in his raps to sell records. Well I do, so **** him and **** you too.You think I give a damn about a Grammy. Half of you critics can't even stomach me Let alone stand me. But Slim, what if you win, wouldn't it be weird. Why, so you guys can just lie to get me here. So you can sit me here next to Britney Spears. "

Latest News

More From Entertainment