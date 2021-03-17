'Justice League': Snyder Cut to release on Thursday

Wait is over fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release of "Justice League" Snyder Cut .

According to Reuters, fans disappointed by 2017 film will finally be able to see the original director’s vision for the movie on screen for the first time.

The news agency reported that Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” would debut on Thursday on HBO Max.

“This movie would not exist at all without the fans, without the fans’ pressure and without their constant drumbeat and without their dedication on such a level that you can’t even imagine,” Snyder told Reuters in an interview.