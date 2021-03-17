close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

'Justice League': Snyder Cut to release on Thursday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Wait is over fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release of  "Justice League" Snyder Cut .

According to Reuters, fans  disappointed by 2017 film  will finally be able to see the original director’s vision for the movie  on screen for the first time.

The news agency reported that Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” would debut on Thursday on HBO Max.

“This movie would not exist at all without the fans, without the fans’ pressure and without their constant drumbeat and without their dedication on such a level that you can’t even imagine,” Snyder told Reuters in an interview.

Latest News

More From Entertainment