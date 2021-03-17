Dwayne Johnson reveals his diet for role in Black Adam movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not only known for his movies but also for his fit physique as well.

Earlier this week, the Jumanji star shared what his diet consisted of in preparation for his role in the upcoming film Black Adam.

In a video on Instagram, the 48-year-old said that his role requires "strength, conditioning, character and story study," but added that “the most important thing” was a good diet.

The star went on to reveal that for him, a well-planned diet consisted on whole eggs and egg whites, beef tenderloin, oatmeal and blueberries, as well as gluten-free English muffins with butter, Stevia and cinnamon added for extra sweetness.

The actor also incorporates powdered greens as well as fiber drinks.

"This prep has been a long one (since 2020) but all the pieces are coming together and as always, I'm staying flexible to any changes and pivots that need to happen along the way. Script, production, strength & conditioning, diet etc etc," he captioned the post.

