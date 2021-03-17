Demi Lovato says she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder a decade ago

'I've been told that they think I was misdiagnosed when I was 18,' said Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato came out publicly detailing her bipolar disorder diagnosis to almost a decade ago.



In 2011, the Camp Rock star said she is taking treatement for the mental health ailment after teaming up with multiple organisations to help create awareness around it.

Clearing the air, the singer/actor said she was misdiagnosed with the disease in her new documentary Dancing with the Devil.

"I've been told that they think I was misdiagnosed when I was 18," Lovato said on camera.

She said that at the time doctors said she had bipolar as that conveniently justified her erratic behaviour.

"I came out to the public when I found out I was bipolar because I thought it put a reasoning behind my actions," she revealed.

"You take something public, you become an advocate for it … I was acting out when I was 18 for many reasons, but I know now from multiple different doctors that it was not because I was bipolar," Lovato explained. "I had to grow the [expletive] up."







