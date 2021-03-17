close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Demi Lovato says she was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder a decade ago

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

'I've been told that they think I was misdiagnosed when I was 18,' said Demi Lovato 

Demi Lovato came out publicly detailing her bipolar disorder diagnosis to almost a decade ago. 

In 2011, the Camp Rock star said she is taking treatement for the mental health ailment after teaming up with multiple organisations to help create awareness around it.

Clearing the air, the singer/actor said she was misdiagnosed with the disease in her new documentary Dancing with the Devil.

"I've been told that they think I was misdiagnosed when I was 18," Lovato said on camera.

She said that at the time doctors said she had bipolar as that conveniently justified her erratic behaviour.

"I came out to the public when I found out I was bipolar because I thought it put a reasoning behind my actions," she revealed.

"You take something public, you become an advocate for it … I was acting out when I was 18 for many reasons, but I know now from multiple different doctors that it was not because I was bipolar," Lovato explained. "I had to grow the [expletive] up."



Latest News

More From Entertainment