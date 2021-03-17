Prince Harry reconnects with the Queen inquiring about Prince Philip's health

Queen Elizabeth is focused on Prince Philip as his health is paramount amid Prince Harry debacle

Prince Harry reached out to Queen Elizabeth after Prince Philip was rushed to the hospital almost a month ago.



The Duke of Sussex is said to have called the 96-year-old monarch after learning of Philip's fragile health, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.



However, the Buckingham Palace is not ready to address the Sussexes bombshell claims made in their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, as they continue to navigate through Philip's recovery.

“The family is focused on the Duke of Edinburgh and as far as they are concerned his health is paramount,” a family friend told Vanity Fair.

"It seems the Sussexes seem to want to keep fueling this story at a time when the royals are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines. It’s a very strange way to go about trying to heal a family rift," they further added.