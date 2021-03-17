Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get married?

Katy Perry sparked rumours that she got married Orlando Bloom - the father of her baby girl Daisy - as the singer was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.



The 36-year-old star sent the rumour mill swirling as she was spotted wearing an expensive ring, convincing fans as the couple have got married.



In the picture, which went viral, the singer is seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger while taking a stroll in Hawaii on Monday.



Katy was looking smashing in purple leggings and a matching crop as she enjoyed a fun-filled day at a beach. She also wore a pink patterned face mask and baseball cap with the word 'Mama' printed on it.

Katy was seen hanging out with Orlando, who was looking dashing in casual outfit, carrying their six-month-old baby on his back and his son Flynn, 10, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

The 44-year-old Caribbean star and Orlando first got together in 2016 but broke up the following year. They resumed their love story in 2018 and have gone from strength to strength ever since.