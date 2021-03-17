Gigi Hadid deletes video after unintentionally exposing daughter Khai's face

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has always been very particular about her daughter Khai. She never exposed her face to the media. However, she unintentionally did it in an Instagram post. Finding the slip-up, the new mom deleted the video soon afterwards.

The 25-year-old runway star trended on Twitter after the goof-up took place this weekend. According to tweets, it seems Gigi Hadid shared a video on Instagram Story in which she exposed her infant daughter Khai’s face to the supermodel’s millions of fans.



“We kindly ask you to do not re-post on any social media, or share, the video that Gigi Hadid posted on her Instagram story by mistake and quickly deleted right after,” a Twitter account of Gigi Hadid’s fans unfolded the situation. The Gigi fans were asked to respect her and her daughter Khai’s privacy.





Ever since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed Khai in September 2020, the couple has kept Khai’s privacy as their top priority. She keeps her daughter’s face hidden in several photos.