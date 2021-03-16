South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung bags historic Oscar nomination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Korean film star Youn Yuh-jung has bagged a historic nomination at the Oscars 2021.
Having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series, the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in Minari as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren.
“I don’t know how to describe (it). I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar,” a stunned Youn said in an interview with media on Monday.
Youn said she was in South Korea’s mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine, after a job in Canada, when she heard the news from a friend, who broke out in tears after telling her of the nomination.
“She cried, I didn’t cry,” said Youn with a chuckle. “I was just lying on my couch and I was half asleep.”
Youn shared the historic first with Minari co-star Steven Yeun, the first Asian-American to be nominated for a best actor Oscar. Born in Seoul, Yuen and his family moved to Canada and then the United States when he was a child.
Meanwhile, Minari has been nominated for six awards at the Oscars and has already won 32 honours in South Korea.