‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube with just five episodes

Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz’s starrer drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat has crossed 100 million views on YouTube with just five episodes.



The actor shared the poster of Khuda Aur Muhabbat on his Instagram Story and confirmed that the drama serial has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

He also said that he was glad to have learnt so much from Abdullah Kadwani.

The Khaani actor turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Kadwani saying “glad to have learnt so much from you! @abdullah.kadwani”.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial, starring Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the pivotal roles, premiered on February 12

