Meghan’s response to Palace making her and Harry denounce a story on William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their side of the story following their royal exit, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey recently.

During the explosive CBS spot, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of startling allegations about the Firm ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about the pair.

Meghan also revealed how the Palace failed to protect her from ruthless and racist tabloid coverage but was there to protect her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Now, it has been revealed that the couple was also made to denounce a rumour about Prince William, making the discriminatory behavior even more obvious.

This was revealed by royal expert and co-author of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie, who said that the pair was asked to “cosign a statement against an ‘offensive’ newspaper report stating Prince William ‘constantly bullied’ the Sussexes before they decided to step away.”

Scobie reported that Meghan had allegedly responded to that request, saying: “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].”