Taylor Swift gives rare glimpse of relationship with Joe Alwyn at 2021 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift’s relationship Joe Alwyn has been mostly kept out of the media but during the 2021 Grammy Awards, she gave a rare glimpse of what it looks like.

When accepting her award for Album of the Year for Folklore, the 31-year-old gave a shoutout to her beau of three years.

"I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said.

The 30-year old actor had helped the Blank Space singer co-write two tracks on the album exile and betty, under the pseudonym William Bowery.

He also played a part in contributing to the tunes evermore, champagne problems for the sister album evermore.

She also thanked two of her closest friends Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actor Blake Lively.

"I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty and their parents [Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds] who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write but mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honoured we are forever by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much," she said.