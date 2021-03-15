Intruder breaks into Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's California home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security concerns skyrocketed after an intruder trespassed into their property recently.



A report by TMZ revealed that a man identified as Nickolas Brooks, 37, was spotted and escorted out of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito home on Christmas Eve.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officers gave a warning to the intruder and let him go but he returned two days later and was finally taken into custody.

The perp is currently faced with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved into their $14.5 million home with their son Archie last year in July after staying in Tyler Perry’s Hollywood mansion for months after their exit from the British royal family.