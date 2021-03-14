Princess Eugenie enjoys first Mother’s Day with son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie enjoyed her first Mother’s Day with son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Sunday after welcoming the first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank on February 9, 2021.



Princess Eugenie turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of son and wrote, “I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day.”

She also shared an adorable throwback photo with her mother from 90s and wrote “I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much.”



Princess Eugenie also greeted all the moms on the Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all,” she concluded.