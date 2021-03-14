Prince William, Kate Middleton share a cryptic message about Diana after Meghan Markle, Harry’s interview

Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a cryptic message on Mother’s Day, days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the message on their official Instagram handle Kensington Royal with a tribute to late Diana from their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

The royal children made sweet cards for their Granny Diana to remember her on Mother’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the handmade cards of their kids with a cryptic note that many saw as damage control to the recent fiasco unleashed by the Sussex interview: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again”.

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again”.



“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging”.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana.”

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day,” the caption further reads.

Prince George’s card reads as, “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George.”