Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir overtake Twitter with romantic anniversary snaps

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir recently swept Twitter’s top trend list with their anniversary getaway and fans cannot stop gushing over the romantic nature of their destination celebration.

The picture in question that caused the massive uproar was an Instagram Story showing off the beauty of the Eiffel Tower at night.

For those unaware, every post was uploaded under the hashtag #1YearToSaHadKiShaadi and became the most top trending thread across all of Twitter Pakistan.



Check out fan reactions below:



