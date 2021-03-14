close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 14, 2021

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir overtake Twitter with romantic anniversary snaps

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir overtake Twitter with romantic anniversary snaps

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir recently swept Twitter’s top trend list with their anniversary getaway and fans cannot stop gushing over the romantic nature of their destination celebration.

The picture in question that caused the massive uproar was an Instagram Story showing off the beauty of the Eiffel Tower at night.

For those unaware, every post was uploaded under the hashtag #1YearToSaHadKiShaadi and became the most top trending thread across all of Twitter Pakistan.

Check out fan reactions below:


