Sun Mar 14, 2021
March 14, 2021

French magazine under fire after comparing Meghan Markle to George Floyd

Controversial French magazine Charlie Hebdo wreaked havoc after publishing an offensive cartoon featuring Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II.

The objectionable caricature of the feuding royals shows the monarch kneeling on Meghan’s neck, mirroring the death of George Floyd who was killed by police officials in a racially-motivated attack in the US last year.

The published illustration comes with the title “Why Meghan quit” with the Duchess of Sussex’s caricature shown saying, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore.”

The cartoon by the notorious satirical magazine was condemned far and wide, as the chief executive of UK’s race equality thinktank, Runnymede Trust, Halima Begum termed it “wrong on every level.”

“The Queen as George Floyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues and causes offence, across the board,” she tweeted.

This came a week after Prince Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey of their woes in their royal lives and how the duchess became a victim of racism both within and outside the family. 

