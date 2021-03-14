British monarchy had Black royals long before Meghan Markle came along

Meghan Markle’s marriage into the British royal family was historical in many ways as many found it revolutionary that a person of colour was finally part of the British monarchy.



However, what many may be unaware of is how the British monarchy has an African bloodline since long before the Duchess of Sussex entered the picture.

Royal expert, Lady Colin Campbell came forth to claim that the former actor isn’t the first biracial member of the British royal family.

“All of the British royals have African blood,” she told The Post.

One Black royal that many millennials may be familiar with was Queen Charlotte who is also portrayed in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

According to Lady C, Sophia Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz was a direct descendant of Margarita de Castro Souza who was a Portuguese woman with her lineage tracing back to Madragana Ben Aloandro, the North African mistress of Portugal’s King Afonso III in the 13th century.

“When you take this history into consideration, accusing the royal family of racism is preposterous,” said the expert, referencing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent claims of the royal family being racist.

Campbell claims intermarriages were quite common between both British and European royals who have “proportionally a large percentage of African blood.”

“When sugar started to become more important than gold to the British community, slaves who worked the fields were dehumanized,” she said.

She also slammed Meghan, saying: “I think Meghan Markle is … a very destructive and divisive operator who is reckless about the damage she does as long as she achieves her objectives, which are fame and fortune.”