Grammy Awards 2021 nominations in all key categories 

With the 63rd annual Grammy Awards just around the corner, lets take a look at all the nominees in key categories as the music world gears up for a virtual, pandemic-impacted show on Sunday.
Leading the pack in Beyonce who bagged nine nods, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.
Album of the Year
- Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
- Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
- Coldplay, Everyday Life
- Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3
- Haim, Women In Music Pt. III
- Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
- Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
- Taylor Swift, folklore
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song
- Beyonce, Black Parade
- Black Pumas, Colors
- DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar
- Doja Cat, Say So
- Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
- Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now
- Post Malone, Circles
- Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting
- Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, Black Parade
- Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box
- Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan
- Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles
- Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don't Start Now
- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Everything I Wanted
- H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe
- Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending
Best New Artist
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video
- Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
- Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good
- Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
- Harry Styles, Adore You
- Woodkid, Goliath
Best Rap Album
- D Smoke, Black Habits
- Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
- Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
- Nas, King's Disease
- Royce Da 5'9", The Allegory
Best Rock Album
- Fontaines DC, A Hero's Death
- Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
- Grace Potter, Daylight
- Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
- The Strokes, The New Abnormal
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber, Changes
- Lady Gaga, Chromatica
- Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
- Harry Styles, Fine Line
- Taylor Swift, folklore
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
- Beck, Hyperspace
- Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
- Brittany Howard, Jaime
- Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Best Global Music Album
- Antibalas, Fu Chronicles
- Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
- Bebel Gilberto, Agora
- Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters
- Tinariwen, Amadjar