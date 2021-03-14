close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
March 14, 2021

Sun, Mar 14, 2021
Grammy Awards 2021 nominations in all key categories 

With the 63rd annual Grammy Awards just around the corner, lets take a look at all the nominees in key categories as the music world gears up for a virtual, pandemic-impacted show on Sunday.

Leading the pack in Beyonce who bagged nine nods, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.

Album of the Year

  • Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
  • Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
  • Coldplay, Everyday Life
  • Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3
  • Haim, Women In Music Pt. III
  • Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
  • Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
  • Taylor Swift, folklore

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

  • Beyonce, Black Parade
  • Black Pumas, Colors
  • DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar
  • Doja Cat, Say So
  • Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
  • Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now
  • Post Malone, Circles
  • Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

  • Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, Black Parade
  • Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box
  • Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan
  • Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles
  • Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don't Start Now
  • Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Everything I Wanted
  • H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe
  • Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending

Best New Artist

  • Ingrid Andress
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Chika
  • Noah Cyrus
  • D Smoke
  • Doja Cat
  • Kaytranada
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video

  • Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
  • Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good
  • Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
  • Harry Styles, Adore You
  • Woodkid, Goliath

Best Rap Album

  • D Smoke, Black Habits
  • Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
  • Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
  • Nas, King's Disease
  • Royce Da 5'9", The Allegory

Best Rock Album

  • Fontaines DC, A Hero's Death
  • Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
  • Grace Potter, Daylight
  • Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
  • The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Justin Bieber, Changes
  • Lady Gaga, Chromatica
  • Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
  • Harry Styles, Fine Line
  • Taylor Swift, folklore

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
  • Beck, Hyperspace
  • Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
  • Brittany Howard, Jaime
  • Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Best Global Music Album

  • Antibalas, Fu Chronicles
  • Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
  • Bebel Gilberto, Agora
  • Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters
  • Tinariwen, Amadjar

