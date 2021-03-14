close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 14, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 14, 2021

As all hell broke loose following the news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s split, the couple finally had to step in and clear the air.

Reports of their breakup were denied by the pair as they told TMZ this morning that while they are working through some things, they are still together.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” they told the portal.

Earlier, Page Six had reported that the two parted ways after four years of dating, calling off their engagement after postponing their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment