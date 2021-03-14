Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together

As all hell broke loose following the news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s split, the couple finally had to step in and clear the air.

Reports of their breakup were denied by the pair as they told TMZ this morning that while they are working through some things, they are still together.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” they told the portal.

Earlier, Page Six had reported that the two parted ways after four years of dating, calling off their engagement after postponing their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.