Lin-Manuel Miranda-starrer film In the Height teased with six posters

Lin-Manuel Miranda-starrer In the Heights is gathering some excitement and fanfare ahead of its June 18 release as the Warner Bros. has issued six posters for the upcoming American musical drama film.

The 2008 Broadway musical drama's cinematic rendition will have its trailer also on the way.

The movie’s official Twitter account released a series of posters on Saturday morning. Every poster shows a different design but the same tagline, "The Time Has Come."



The Lin-Manuel Miranda-starrer movie is set for release on June 18. The movie will be made available on HBO Max the same day.

The official account of the movie on Instagram also dropped a message with a photo containing a collage of artists appearing in the musical. The post was captioned: "Repost: @jonmchu The time is now. This cast, this story, these blocks, these people... this moment. #InTheHeightsMovie #June18 in THEATERS and HBOMax spread the word."

Warner Bros. was earlier scheduled to drop the musical drama film in the United States in 2020. However, it was pulled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The movie tells a story of a bodega owner who wants to close his store and go to the Dominican Republic as he had inherited his grandmother's fortune.

The movie stars Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Ariana Greenblatt and Stephanie Beatriz.

Watch the posters here:







