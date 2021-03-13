close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
March 13, 2021

Hailey Baldwin gushes over Justin Bieber's decision to headline the Kids' Choice Awards

Sat, Mar 13, 2021
Hailey Baldwin gushes over Justin Bieber’s decision to headline the Kids' Choice Awards

Hailey Baldwin recently sat down for a chat and got candid over the possibility of Justin Bieber headlining the Kids' Choice Awards.

Bladwin got candid during her interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, "I'm excited! It feels good to get out and get dressed up and be back in this kind of environment, to be presenting.”

“It's exciting. It's cool. Obviously, we're both grown up, we've grown up watching the Kids' Choice Awards and I think to be here and be married and do it together is really fun."

