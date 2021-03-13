close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
Megyn Kelly snaps at Meghan Markle ‘woke’ celebrity backing: 'It comes down to party line!'

Megyn Kelly snaps at Meghan Markle ‘woke’ celebrity backing: 'It comes down to party line!'

Renowned lawyer Megyn Kelly hits back against Meghan Markle’s posy of ‘woke’ celebrities.

Ms. Kelly bashed Markle during her appearance on TalkRADIO with Mark Dolan.

There she claimed, "What's American public opinion in relation to the Royal Family and how Meghan and Harry came across. Whose side do they take on this? It comes down to party line. Everyone is talking about it.”

"The conservatives here are interested in the woke victimisation culture at the highest levels. You can be a princess, you can live in a palace, you can have access to the Crown Jewels and still find yourself a victim. You can cry over the flower girls' dresses."

