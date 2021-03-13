Piers Morgan says he 'stands his ground' on remarks against Meghan Markle

'I became the latest ‘victim’ of the cancel culture,' said Piers Morgan after losing 'GMB' stint

Piers Morgan did not mince his words when criticising Meghan Markle after she made a series of revelations in her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



Taking to Twitter, Morgan said in a lengthy note how he has been cancelled for not believing what the Duchess had said.

“Those of you that know me well enough know that, despite my many faults, I’m always willing to stand my ground for the things that I think matter most,” Morgan wrote in the post.

“And now I’ve lost my job at Good Morning Britain because I chose not to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey,” he continued.

Stating how he feels he became the latest victim of cancel-culture, Morgan went on, “I thus became the latest ‘victim’ of the cancel culture that is permeating our country, every minute, of every hour, of everyday. Though of course, I consider myself to be neither a victim, nor actually cancelled.”

At the end of the note, Morgan said everyone is entitled to freedom of speech.

“As I said when I left GMB, the right to free speech is a hill worth dying on. This is not simply an act of defiance, but a commitment to our collective futures," he said.