Sat Mar 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2021

Oprah quizzes Priyanka Chopra on her plans of having kids with Nick Jonas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 13, 2021
Oprah can be seen asking Priyanka Chopra in the clip: 'You and Nick (Jonas) hope to have a family one day?'

After the success of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview, Oprah Winfrey is returning with another explosive chat.

In a clip released recently, she was seen chatting with Priyanka Chopra and quizzing the Bollywood megastar about her memoir, Unfinished, as well as her family plans with husband Nick Jonas.

The queen of daytime television can be seen asking Chopra in the clip: “You and Nick (Jonas) hope to have a family one day?”

Chopra replied: “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years.”

“Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that,” the Quantico actor added. 



