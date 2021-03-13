Avatar set to re-claim its title of top-grossing movie from Avengers Endgame

With showing across China over the weekend, the Avatar movie is all geared up to de-seat Avengers Endgame as the highest-grossing movie of all-time.

Directed and produced by James Cameron, the sci-fi epic flick remained the highest-grossing film worldwide for almost ten years. However, its title was snatched by Avengers Endgame that premiered in 2019.



The Avengers movie grossed $2.7902 billion that gave the movie a slight margin from Avatar’s $2.7897 billion.

Avatar was re-released across China this weekend that totalled the movie’s gross of $3.5 million on Friday, according to an American entertainment publication, Variety. The weekend’s earning took the movie’s total to $2.7926 billion.

China wants exciting reopening of its theatres with popular films like Avatar. The flick grossed $206 million when it was first released in 2010 in China. And, the recent re-release took the Chinese tally to $33.2 million to Avatar’s box office gains.

The real winner is Disney that owns Avatar after it acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. Apart from Avatar and Avengers Endgame, Disney has also six other productions among the top 10 grossing films of all-time.

Two more Avatar sequels are getting produced for release in 2022 and 2024 respectively.