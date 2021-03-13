Elton John cutely backs sweet singer Phoebe Bridgers to win Grammy

Pop icon Elton John got emotional while recommending Phoebe Bridgers for the biggest music award ahead of Grammys 2021, saying he will 'hit someone if she doesn’t win'.

The music legend lavishly praised and backed Bridgers to clinch a trophy at the annual music awards show will take place on Sunday (March 14) virtually.

The young musician is up for four awards – Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album for 'Punisher' and Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for 'Kyoto'.



Elton, on John’s Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour, first lauded the singer and her second record. "Your album is like an old friend. It’s like [Carole King’s] Tapestry".



In her praise, the music great said:"I have records in my life that are reference points and I think ‘Punisher’’s one of those reference points. I can’t pay you a bigger compliment than that.”



Elsewhere in Bridgers’ appearance on the show, the pair also gushed over Billie Eilish. "I think she’s a genius."

Phoebe Bridgers, who is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, made her solo debut with the studio album Stranger in the Alps, followed by 'Punisher' which earned for her widespread critical acclaim and four Grammy Award nominations.



John, at the end of their discussion, told Bridgers: 'Good luck with the Grammys. If you don’t win at least one, I’m going to hit someone, OK?'