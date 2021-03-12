Poll shows Meghan Markle, Harry's standing took a big hit after interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has dropped in Britain after their interview with Oprah Winfrey , reveals a YouGov poll.

According to a report, the couple's popularity has never been lower following their explosive interview.

The tell-all interview has plunged the British royal family into its greatest crisis this century, and according to the poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.



During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Harry also bemoaned his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to step back from official duties.



