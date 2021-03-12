Justin Bieber reveals he changed his life

Justin Bieber said he made changes in his life to avoid becoming ‘another statistic of young musicians’ who didn’t make it.



The 'Yummy' singer, in conversation with a media outlet, shared untold story about his life, revealing that he cancelled the last leg of his mammoth Purpose World Tour in 2017 was to head to regular therapy and reconnect with God to turn his life around for the better.

The 27-year-old musician discussed his struggle in details, saying: ‘I just changed my priorities so that I didn’t [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up, like, not making it.'

The Canadian went on to say: 'There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire.’

Justin was ensuring he had a good work-life balance, especially since married sweet girl Hailey Bieber.



Hailey Bieber's sweetheart, who is Billboard’s latest cover star, credits therapy and reconnecting with God for the change in his life.